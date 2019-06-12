Why Pelosi’s ‘Water’s Edge’ Scold is All Wet Cult of the Irrelevant: National Security Eggheads & Academics Congressman Forces Beltway Bandit to Refund Millions From Price Gouging Down, Down, Down the YouTube Rabbit Hole Four GOP Senators Push to Derail Trump’s Saudi Arms Deal Thank Christianity, Not Secularism, for Religious Liberty India’s Right to Cultural Self-Determination How Italy Made Me Think About America The Generals Won’t Save Us From the Next War The Evelyn Waugh-Loving Band That Rebelled Against Rebellion Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher Evolution Of The Left By Rod Dreher • June 12, 2019, 12:03 PM Tweet An Italian political cartoon. This, by the way, partly explains Il Trumpo. Advertisement Posted in Liberalism. Why Pelosi’s ‘Water’s Edge’ Scold is All Wet Cult of the Irrelevant: National Security Eggheads & Academics Congressman Forces Beltway Bandit to Refund Millions From Price Gouging Down, Down, Down the YouTube Rabbit Hole Four GOP Senators Push to Derail Trump’s Saudi Arms Deal Thank Christianity, Not Secularism, for Religious Liberty India’s Right to Cultural Self-Determination How Italy Made Me Think About America The Generals Won’t Save Us From the Next War The Evelyn Waugh-Loving Band That Rebelled Against Rebellion Why Pelosi’s ‘Water’s Edge’ Scold is All Wet Cult of the Irrelevant: National Security Eggheads & Academics Congressman Forces Beltway Bandit to Refund Millions From Price Gouging Down, Down, Down the YouTube Rabbit Hole Four GOP Senators Push to Derail Trump’s Saudi Arms Deal Thank Christianity, Not Secularism, for Religious Liberty India’s Right to Cultural Self-Determination How Italy Made Me Think About America The Generals Won’t Save Us From the Next War The Evelyn Waugh-Loving Band That Rebelled Against Rebellion Jussie Smollett’s Media Defenders Mayor Donald Trump