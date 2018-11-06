Hey everybody, here’s the open thread for Election Night. I’m going to be updating it over the next few hours. Please add your own commentary in the combox. Keep it clean and non-stupid, please.

Politico and others say that President Trump is ready for bad news:

By evening, however, many Trump allies had assumed a crash position, anticipating bruising results that could anger the president. “I would not want to be in that room tonight,” one former White House official told POLITICO.

I just saw that ABC News called the Ohio Senate race for Sherrod Brown, the incumbent Democrat. It wasn’t remotely close. J.D. Vance was thinking earlier this year of getting into that race, but Trump’s announced support for Jim Renacci in the GOP primary pretty much closed that door. Hard not to wonder how things would have gone for the Republicans had Vance been on the ticket.

It’s 8 pm on the East coast. Should get a bunch of results shortly. Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) has lost, and lost big. But she was probably the most vulnerable Republican House member, so I’m not quite sure how much of a bellwether that is.

More to come…

UPDATE: I’m watching returns with my 12-year-old daughter Nora, who wants to be a public radio journalist. She’s really into it, just like I was at her age. Makes me so proud and grateful.

My son Matt, who turned 19 this autumn, voted in his first election today. I don’t post photos of my family as a rule, so I’ve altered this. In case you have missed it, his funk radio show, Motor Booty Affair, is on Saturday nights at 7pm on KLSU-FM (and livestreamed online). This past Saturday night, he had an Election Special. Here’s a link to the playlist and the archived broadcast. Here is your DJ, Brougham d’Elegance, voting today:

UPDATE.2: FiveThirtyEight is dialing back its House forecast. Nate Silver, speaking on ABC, says his model still favors the Democrats taking the House, but it’s not looking nearly as good as it did. It’s not looking like a blue wave is building.

This too from Five Thirty Eight:

UPDATE.3:

WHAT THE HELL @FiveThirtyEight MAKE THE NUMBERS GO THE OTHER WAY pic.twitter.com/60WeEeutI9 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) November 7, 2018

Well, well, well.

UPDATE.4: Incumbent Democrat Sen. Joe Donnelly loses in Indiana. Donnelly voted against Kavanaugh. Good.

“Justice Kavanaugh, we have some news out of Indiana…” pic.twitter.com/2kSWsNyP3E — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 7, 2018

UPDATE.5: NBC News projecting that Democrat Joe Manchin holds on in West Virginia. Nota bene, he voted for Kavanaugh.

Republican Marsha Blackburn wins big in Tennessee for Senate, replacing Trump-critical Republican Bob Corker. She’s the first female Senator for Tennessee. So much for the Taylor Swift vote. David Muir pointed out that losing Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen is popular in Tennessee, but voters there love Trump even more. The opposite of New Jersey.

Democrats so far having a lousy night. “They are not winning where they thought they would win,” says ABC’s Jon Karl.

Man, if the Democrats fail to take the House tonight, as almost everybody expected them to do, liberal voters are going to lose their minds.

UPDATE.6: Like I said:

Trump has won his second national election. A catastrophe for this liberal democracy. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 7, 2018

tonight is feeling horrifyingly familiar — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) November 7, 2018

UPDATE.7:

Fox News now projects Democrats will gain control of the House. — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 7, 2018

NBC News also.

Good news! A man who writes Bigfoot erotica is going to be a Republican Congressman from Colorado. #MAGA