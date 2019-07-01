A note to the classical school folks in my readership — homeschoolers and everybody else. Next week, here in Baton Rouge, from July 8-12, there will be a meeting called the Ducare Conference, which will feature some of the top names in classical Christian schooling, including the incomparable Andrew Pudewa. Teachers from Sequitur Classical Academy — including my wife Julie, who is really good at teaching writing — will also be speaking and presenting.

If you’re a classical Christian educator, the parent of classical Christian students, or just someone who is curious about the phenomenon and would like to know more, please consider coming to this conference. According to the schedule, there will be lots of practical teaching and workshops there. I’m told it’s a great opportunity for classical Christian schools and home educators to receive hands-on training. It’s for Evangelicals, Catholics, Orthodox, and everybody else. And there’s nothing like being around other teachers and parents who are committed to this movement to give you confidence. Here’s the website for registration.