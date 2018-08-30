Readers, my in-box is filling up with appeals from individual Catholics to take a look at bad things happening in their own parishes, and so forth. For a while I was able to answer most of them, to tell them that I just don’t have the time or the resources to do it. Now I can’t even do that. I appreciate so much the outreach, but I am stretched to the limit.

This e-mail came in this week, though, and I’m going to post it because it’s a follow-up to one of the Diocese of Lincoln posts I did a few weeks back. Talking to Stan Schulte of that diocese about how his uncle, Father Jim Benton, allegedly abused him when he was a teenager really shook me up. (Fr. Jim Benton denies it.) I greatly admired Schulte for risking the rejection and anger of his fellow Lincoln Catholics, as well as some in his extended family, for speaking out. I want to include this e-mail as a sign of the good that comes from Schulte’s courage. I post it with the permission of the man who sent it:

I was posting a story on a message board when I walked away from the Catholic Church and the reasoning behind it. I ended up Googling my priest’s name, Father Jim Benton and came across your article and story from Stan Schulte. I instantly began to tremble and still have an anxiety feeling hours later. https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/diocese-of-lincoln-the-priest-who-molested-him-was-his-uncle/ Here’s my story: I did a #walkaway from the Catholic Church in the early 2000’s. Growing up we were every Sunday mass, Wednesday CCD, altar boys, etc. However, there was an experience that changed my view on the church. Starting around 7th grade (I believe) we got a new priest in that seemed like the absolute best, attended every baseball, football game of ours, took all the boys to restaurants/ice cream, showered us with gifts for birthdays, Christmas, etc. We were a small town (approx 6500) and there were probably 10-12 boys in this group my age middle to upper middle class. One night he wanted to take us fishing and overnight camping at a farm pond — not a house within a half mile of this pond. Started fun of fishing, swimming, campfire, then it went south after dark. I do vividly remember I remained in my swim trucks the entire night. He wanted to keep wrestling, which I remember everything was fun to start. More WWF style. The part that started getting to me was he’d pin me down and rub his face all over our chest and blow on our stomachs and backs like you do to babies. We eventually moved onto ghost stories with only a flashlight in an old barn. The priest told one where he turned out the flashlight and was breathing down the back of my neck and ears, then he pinned me to the ground and started that f*cking blowing on my stomach back. To this day I swear to God I felt a rock hard against my leg. Eventually there were a couple of us who broke free and dead sprint to the farmhouse. To this day I don’t fully remember what happened when the lights went out. I don’t remember the run to the house, I don’t remember my parents coming. It’s like I blocked those parts out permanently. My parents came and I never discussed the reason why they were called to come pick up, just that I was scared out in the middle of nowhere. I hid it from them for a long time before I broke it to them the real reason why I wanted out. (I just spoke to my mom and the reason I don’t remember the car ride home, it was because it was Father Jim who drove me home early. She said I sprinted into the house and locked myself in my room. This would have been around the summer of 1998. I was a member of the Seward St. Vincent De Paul church.

I asked the letter-writer if I could post his story, and offered him anonymity, as an alleged victim of unwanted sexual attention from a priest. He responded:

Feel free to. You can also use my name. I’m not hiding the story any longer.

His name is Chad Sabatka.

Jeff Hoover is another Lincoln man who, as a teenager in 2002, said that Father Benton came on to him on a camping trip. The Diocese of Lincoln has previously acknowledged the allegation, but said that after investigation, it couldn’t substantiate it. In the comment section of an August 13 story in the Lincoln Journal Star, Hoover posted these remarks:

Hoover provided to me a photocopy of now-retired Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz’s letter to him back in 2002:

In 2006, Fr. James Benton was featured in Lincoln Journal Star for having taken in Vietnamese teenage boys, with their parents’ permission. There was no mention of any abuse having taken place, at all. Father Benton remembers them fondly, apparently, because he posted this photo to his Facebook page (I’ve obscured the faces of the young men):

There is no evidence, to my knowledge, that Father Benton molested these men as teenagers. But what does the Diocese of Lincoln have in its files? The Attorney General of Nebraska announced this week that it was going to investigate the Diocese of Lincoln over these claims. Hoover and Schulte spoke to the Omaha World-Herald about it: