A view from post-Christian England:

An unholy row has flared after a cathedral’s decision to screen films which include a graphic sex scene, full female nudity and a Pagan sacrifice.

Some church-goers believe that showing cult horror movie The Wicker Man and the thriller Don’t Look Now at Derby Cathedral is inappropriate.

Wardens from other churches have called for the screenings to be scrapped.

However, the Cathedral’s Dean said the building was ‘for everybody’ and it needed to serve a wide range of people in the city, BBC Radio Derby reports.

The Dean, the Very Reverend Dr Stephen Hance, said: ‘The first thing we’re trying to do is open the cathedral to new people.

‘It doesn’t just belong to the people who go to church; it certainly doesn’t belong to me; it doesn’t just belong to religious people.

‘This is Derby’s cathedral and it needs to serve the needs of the people of Derby, as wide a range of the people of Derby as we possibly can.’