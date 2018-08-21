Sacha Baron Cohen has truly outdone himself here. In a new clip from his prank show, SBC, disguised as a British ex-con trying to make it in the world as a gourmet chef, serves a special meal to food critic Bill Jilla: “ethically sourced” human flesh harvested from a Chinese dissident. Of course it is not human flesh at all, but watch how Jilla reacts, especially in the final moments of the clip. It is hard to imagine a more effective parody of foodie pretense.

Sacha Baron Cohen is some kind of genius.