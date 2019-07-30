Big shake up the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee:

A mass exodus of senior leadership at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Monday over a lack of institutional diversity left the party’s campaign arm in disarray and called into question the leadership of chairperson Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos. Black and Hispanic leaders in House had expressed anger at Bustos’ personnel decisions after being elected to the role came to a head this week in the staff shakeup. “There is not one person of color—black or brown, that I’m aware of — at any position of authority or decision-making in the DCCC,” said Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) told Politico last week. “It is shocking, it is shocking, and something needs to be done about it.” On Sunday, two Hispanic lawmakers described the DCCC as “in complete chaos.” With frustration growing, Bustos ally and DCCC executive director Allison Jaslow resigned Monday morning and was followed out the door by much of the committee’s senior staff, including the deputy executive director, the director of diversity, the political director, the communications director, and a top communications aide. “Today has been a sobering day filled with tough conversations that too often we avoid, but I can say confidently that we are taking the first steps toward putting the DCCC back on path to protect and expand our majority, with a staff that truly reflects the diversity of our Democratic caucus and our party,” Bustos said in a statement issued shortly late Monday night. “Today, I recognize that, at times, I have fallen short in leading these talented individuals. To my colleagues, who I have the upmost respect for, I hear your concerns, and we can and must do better.”

From Politico:

POLITICO reported last week that top lawmakers in the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus were furious with Bustos, saying she was short-changing minorities by excluding them from her senior staff and failing to live up to promises she made during her campaign for the chairmanship. Bustos surrounded herself with loyalists, eschewing the typical campaign hands that run major party apparatuses.

The conservative reader who tipped me off to this story writes:

Here’s the money quote: “The internal tumult comes as a distraction from what otherwise has been an encouraging early part of the election cycle for House Democrats,” the Washington Post notes. “The DCCC has reported a record fundraising total for the first half of 2019, and Democratic House campaigns have raised tens of millions more dollars than Republican campaigns have.” So by all accounts, these people were knocking it out of the park. Record fundraising, which is exactly what they do. But, they all have to quit because… diversity. People on my side and yours always say, well, if they are so committed to diversity, why don’t I see people lining up to quit their jobs to make room for minorities. Well… it’s actually happening! There’s the reparations. Right there. White people need to quit. Even when they’re breaking performance records. They have to quit. AND THEY ARE DOING IT.

They sure are, bless their hearts.

In her book The Origins Of Totalitarianism, Hannah Arendt says one sign of a totalitarian system is one that favors loyalty to the movement over competence. One wouldn’t call the DCCC totalitarian, heaven knows, but this is an example of loyalty to an ideological principle over effectiveness. On the Trump side, we have the president planning to nominate a three-term Congressman from Texas, a man who has no intelligence community experience, or significant Washington experience, to be the Director of National Intelligence — this, presumably, because he is loyal to the president — versus the movement, but hey, quality is less important than ideology and personal loyalty, right?

As a conservative, I can only hope that the Democratic primary voters use the same principle in selecting the party’s presidential nominee.