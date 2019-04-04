Here is a post on the “should you go into academia?” threads (see this one and this one) that I want to highlight. The reader who sent is an academic with an enviable position at a prestigious university. Yet he asked in a follow-up email for me not to post the text of what he sent, because he’s afraid it would be too easy to identify him. He did give me permission to paraphrase his argument, which I do below. Keep in mind that this is a prominent academic’s point of view, paraphrased by me. I’ll call him “Professor Jones.”

Jones says the intellectual decline and politicization of American universities is not exaggerated. It has at times forced him to consider abandoning academia, even though he has a plum position compared to many his age. It is also true that it is harder for people on the right — especially social and religious conservatives — to get by than for anyone on the left.

Though Prof. Jones identifies as a conservative, he objects to the idea typically propagated by conservatives: that “leftism” is destroying universities. It’s not that; it’s something else. It’s not a “left” that the 1960s radicals would recognize, he says. In fact, despite the weirdness around “Sex Weeks” at universities, and gender ideology, campuses are actually becoming far more restrained places. In some places, you can’t even teach some of the important left-wing thinkers and artists of the recent past without running the risk that you’ll be reported to the administration for sexually harassing sensitive students, simply for bringing these people up in class and expecting students to engage with their work.

Yes, says Prof. Jones, this is the triumph of a strand of leftism, but not leftism in the historically significant manifestations of left-wing thought, the kind that has made such an important mark on Western civilization.

The thing to note, he says, is the way that these campuses, for all their wokeness, are completely prostrate before global capital. Anybody under the impression that US universities are place where old-fashioned left-wing class politics has any meaningful presence is out of his mind. Embracing identity politics is a way of disguising the fact that the contemporary left has made peace with global capitalism.

What is political correctness, Jones asks, but a form of bourgeois speech policing designed to keep lower-class people marginalized from discussions of power and how it is distributed? Nobody who actually has to deal with the Wokesters can possibly maintain the fiction that these people actually care about lifting up the lowly and defending them. No, says Jones, what they are really all about is mastering certain forms of moral outrage, and moralistic discourse, for the sake of gaining and exercising political power. Spineless college administrators typically give in to them without meaningful pushback.

Yes, says Jones, this is what the left has become — but don’t think that this is what the left once was. How pleasurable it might have been to have worked alongside scholars of the Old Left, he says. Instead, what we have are universities ruled by ambitious power cliques driven by middle-class manners and identity politics — and these people (as well as the gutless bureaucrats who aid and abet them) are ruining university life.

What would save the universities? Not a crusade to make them less “left” in any historically meaningful sense of the term, but rather to return to older ideals of learning and scholarship. This, says Prof. Jones, requires restraining the administrative bureaucracies that assume totalitarian sovereignty over the thoughts, words, and deeds of teachers and students — all in service of crackpot ideological concepts invented the day before yesterday, and weaponized by unstable activists who would go away if we made our minds up to ignore them.

So says Professor Jones. An interesting theory. What says you?