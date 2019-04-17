Come to Walker Percy Weekend, and good things may happen to you! I am thrilled to learn that Jason Kenney, who came to the festival in 2017, was elected last night as premier of Alberta. Such great news! Congratulations, Jason! If our conversation on the Bourbon Stroll in 2017 was any indication, Alberta is going to be in the hands of a good man.

Future political leaders, take note: we have only 30 tickets left for Walker Percy Weekend 2019. I’m in Austin today, in a series of private meetings with some great guys who, as it happens, are planning to roadtrip to WPW. One of them was telling me a story about how he came on a lark to WPW 2017, and loved Louisiana so much he stayed in New Orleans for the next two years. He said he even went to the wedding of a couple he met at WPW.

It really is a fun time. You never know who you’re going to meet at Walker Percy Weekend. Let the photo above, taken on the Bourbon Stroll, testify to that fact.