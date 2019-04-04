Man, everybody loves to write about college. Here’s an e-mail that just came in:

A thought from an (anonymous, please) high school teacher, who teaches in a suburban, Catholic school where (by polls) 99% of the students are 100% aggressively Trump-supporting self-described Conservatives, and who sends a lot of kids off to very good universities and pays a lot of attention to academics and academic philosophy —

Your professor’s comments about the atmosphere on campuses is interesting, but I see other trends as well. back in the 1930s, Robert Maynard Hutchins at the University of Chicago was complaining about universities being turned into job training centers. His though was that universities were meant to be repositories and transmitters of civilization, perpetuators of the great human conversation, and that training for jobs should be the province of the companies that were increasingly sloughing off the duty and expense of such things to colleges. To Hutchins, universities were what trained a new generation of citizens to participate in an informed, reflective way in this project of building society. The Great Books idea (now lived out in academia at St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland) and the career of Mortimer Adler came from this.

Hutchins was no saint, but you see how far back this problem extends. I grew up in Jesuit schools, and there is a similar fundamental sense to their ratio studiorum: the goal was eloquentia perfecta, a good man with something useful to say expressing it carefully, clearly and compellingly. Of course, for Jesuits this was in service of a larger project, the “man for others” living a life of self-forgetful love of God by serving others to bring himself and others closer to living the image and likeness of God within, but Hutchins, Adler and the Great Books idea pursued this on a more secular level.

Thomas Jefferson’s plan for the University of Virginia as an “academical village,” where citizens could spend time throughout their lives, living a sort of intellectual retreat now and again, has a similarly “other-centric” purpose.

In other words, the university was once about providing a warehouse of the world’s thought (as in, a library), guides and advisers (as in, faculty) to allow people (especially young people) to live and explore their humanity (as in “the humanities”) to make them better able to be selfless citizens and members of the human community.

Now, we reduce college life to other things. It is a way station to mark time for the extended adolescence of modern life” my freshmen behave like nine year olds, my seniors behave like twelve year olds, and college students behave like 14 year olds, so is it any wonder that forty year olds behave like the worst of college kids of old? It is job-skills career-readiness competitive-advantage network-building skills-enhancement training: hence newspaper articles daily about how many millennials, sagacious and seasoned as they are (!) have wisely determined that college is just a big fat waste of time and cash when they could be “making bank” developing apps instead of, you know, reading books. And the wokesters see college as a time to empower themselves, to selfly empower, to empowerly explore their self-itude, to self-power their power-selves to empowerment of selfment. In other words, college has become the ultimate Frankenstein’s monster we (your generation and mine) created as the children of the “Me Generation.” University’s value, whether its Hillsdale and its righteous selfrighteous rightness, or the crunchiest granola safe-zoned College of Identity, is about me, in my me-ness, and my empowerment and my wealth and my celebration of myself, and singing of myself, and forcing you to assume what I assume.

The common ground, the American proposition as John Courtney Murray wrote about in 1960 in “We Hold These Truths” is of little to no interest. Ocasio-Cortez and Trump are our Frankensteins, the creatures of our making, deformed egomaniacs to the points of sociopathy, self-absorbed self-congratulatory power-and-money greedy shoots of the tree of the reality TV culture, and the models that students choose between as the guides of their lives.

Is it any surprise that education is in the state it is?