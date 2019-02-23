It’s easy to overlook, or to forget, that the sex abuse crisis in the Catholic Church was not and is not only one of abusive priests and prelates who covered up for them. If you talk to victims, or read their stories, you will discover in many cases that the people in their parishes — and even family members — did not want to know about these things.

Recently, the Baton Rouge diocese released the names from its files of priests it believed had been credibly accused of sexually abusing minors. One of the worst abusers had been in the parish where an elderly person of my acquaintance lived, though he had moved on before she moved there. Her response? “Oh, that poor priest’s family. He’s been dead all these years, and now they have to read that about him in the paper.”

The children he abused were invisible to her. What she saw as a priest — a figure of respect — held up to contempt in the newspaper, long after he died. Whether she realized it or not, what this old woman was saying, in effect, was: “How sad for us all that we have to know such things about our priests.” Once I calmed down, I tried to think about the issue from her point of view — and that helped me understand better why the crisis festered for so long.

When your worldview depends on believing certain things, you have a powerful disincentive to recognize facts that contradict the narrative. This is human nature. We all do it, though part of doing this is disguising from ourselves what we are doing. I recall getting into arguments about the Iraq War with the war’s supporters, who fell reflexively back on, “We have to support our troops!” — this, as a way to avoid having to reckon with what America was actually doing in Iraq, and why we were doing it. The thing is, in 2003-04, I would have taken refuge in the same kind of argument, though it would have been a more intellectually sophisticated form of self-deception.

Like I said, we all do this from time to time. T.S. Eliot:

Go, go, go, said the bird: human kind

Cannot bear very much reality.

I admit that I struggle with laypeople who want to dump all this on the bishops and clergy. Yes, it is mostly their fault — no argument there. But can we really say that the laity wanted to know what was happening? To know is to be responsible. I think of the victim I met several times in New York, who had been raped repeatedly by the monsignor who was principal of his Catholic elementary school. When as a child he told his working-class Irish Catholic mother in Queens what monsignor had done to him, she slapped him hard, and told him never, ever to speak ill of a priest. In so doing, she consigned him to be that monsignor’s sex toy. His was an adult life of gay promiscuity (mostly with priests, by his account) and alcoholism before he got sober late in life. His mother bears a lot of responsibility for what happened to him — not as much as the priest who raped him, but her responsibility isn’t nothing, either.

As my own Catholic faith was disintegrating back in 2004 and 2005, I recall once standing in my full parish in Dallas, struggling hard, as I did every Sunday back then, to contain my anger and my emotion. Every other day, it seemed, the newspaper where I worked, The Dallas Morning News, was reporting horrifying news about our own diocese, and the sex abuse cover ups. It had been doing so for years. The Dallas diocese had already paid (in 1997) a massive settlement in the Rudy Kos case, so it’s not like any of this was news to Dallas Catholics. The bishop, Charles Grahmann, had admitted that he never read Kos’s file, and gave him continued access to children. Grahmann was still bishop in 2004 and ’05. The news kept coming. And most people just stood there, placid and uncomplaining, as if this crisis was something happening to Other People Elsewhere.

Thing is, if not for my job, and the fact that I had been writing about the crisis for the prior two or three years, I might have been one of them. It was terrible to know these things, especially if the integrity of the Church and the priesthood was one of the pillars that held up your view of an ordered, just, good world. Nobody wants to know that Father was a pedophile any more than they want to know that Presidents lie. It’s the commonest thing in the world, scapegoating those who bring us bad news.

I say all that as a prelude to an infuriating story in the Wall Street Journal, out of Poland. The Journal reports that quite a few Polish Catholics are standing by their priests even as they acknowledge those priests to have been sex abusers. Excerpts: