Well, would you look at that! Infanticide-defending Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has a little problem. That’s a still from his 1984 med school yearbook. It is not clear which of the two pictured, if either, are Northam. Says the Washington Post:

A spokeswoman for the governor did not have an immediate response.

I bet she didn’t!

This was inexcusable, even in 1984, and Northam should apologize profusely, and that should be the end of it. It will be interesting to see how the Left responds. These are the people who destroyed Megyn Kelly’s career at NBC last year because she voiced faint sympathy for people who have costumed in blackface. Watch, though, how they rally to defend the Democratic governor who emerged this week as such a staunch proponent of abortion rights that he openly defended infanticide:

Virginia’s Democratic Governor Ralph Northam defended the bill in an interview to radio station WTOP. The paediatric neurologist said the measure allowed termination “in cases where there may be severe deformities” or when there is a “foetus that’s not viable” outside the womb. “So in this particular example, if a mother’s in labour, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” he told WTOP’s Ask the Governor programme Wednesday. “The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Has anybody heard yet from Nina Burleigh, the journalist who, in 1998, said “I’d be happy to give [Bill Clinton] a blow job just to thank him for keeping abortion legal”? She’ll be like, “I’d be happy to go down on one knee and sing ‘Mammy’ at the Gridiron Show to thank Ralph for keeping post-birth abortion legal.”