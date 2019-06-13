A reader wrote me an extraordinary letter. I’m sharing it with you with his permission, but with identifying information taken out:

I’m a 28 year-old Southern Baptist layperson.

I just read your article from two days ago, asking how the Benedict Option could be applied to Southern Baptist communities. I’ve been working on that exact problem for well on two years now.

I want to engage with your question, and then ask for your advice if I may be so bold…

One of the main problems I’ve encountered, even with pastors and elders who have read the Benedict Option and follow your blog and agree with your ideas, is their inability or unwillingness to rearrange their lives (social, financial, vocational, etc) to be able to live the Option with any kind of consistency.

My wife and I have spent the past two years, over three different churches, looking for correct doctrine and a congregation who loves one another, Benedict style. In the last church we were considering, in which I agreed with the pastors and elders doctrinally in almost every aspect and had even discussed the Benedict Option, we invited ten families over across multiple weeks, and multiple times. Including every elder and pastor. Each and every invitation was declined for various reasons, but the pattern was crystal clear.

Even in our current church led by a pastor who has read the Benedict Option, hospitality and the Benedict Option practically speaking means a one-off night of playing games and trivial conversation where Christ is never mentioned. And this is at the senior pastor’s house.

We don’t leave our church because in my more cynical moments, “I don’t know where it’s likely to go better,” to quote Robert Frost. I’ve been tempted by more liturgical churches with whom I disagree doctrinally, however.

One of the main problems I see in our Southern Baptist tradition is it’s very emphasis on doctrine.

“May no fate wilfully misunderstand me,” I am all about sound doctrine and holding fast to the faith delivered once for all.

But there seems to be a dangerous undercurrent amongst the younger generation of pastors, thinkers, and leaders whom I know which, practically speaking, abandons the Augustinian idea that we are not PRIMARILY “thinking” beings…we are “loving” beings, “desiring” beings. Correct arguments don’t move us, so much as embodied and incarnated truth. Theological syllogisms don’t change people, Christians living out theology in loving community change people.

I know, I know, the older generation of SBC-er’s has the reputation of being anti-intellectual etc. But the younger generation (especially coming out of Al Mohler’s Southern Seminary) are sharp, and doctrinally knowledgeable, and aggressive thinkers. The ones I know have read the Benedict Option and agree intellectually with you almost 100%.

But amidst all this correct thinking and sound (to me) doctrine, there’s very little of living it out communally. The preaching and teaching and Sunday school classes are all filled with truth, but there’s very little applying that truth to one another’s hearts throughout the week.

It’s like a Conference Christianity, where we all gather for the weekly conference to absorb information. Once the conference is over, there might be some small chit-chat afterwards, but we’re all more interested in lunch. We’ve achieved our aim after all – absorbing more information about theology. And since it’s a conference instead of a family, I don’t have to talk to you outside of the conference, for example throughout the week.

We have emphasized our knowledge to the detriment of our daily liturgical habits. If the medium is the message, we say that as long as you KNOW and BELIEVE (intellectual belief only) the right things, and don’t sin gratuitously, you can live however you want. In our culture, this tends to default to the the secular American Dream of radical individualism stemming from liquid modernity.

But you and others have taught me that the Church is a family, and as such daily habits, and weekly habits of praying for one another, getting to know one another spiritually, fasting and catechizing together incarnate the truths we proclaim we hold and teach. They are the boring, glorious ways the truths we KNOW shape who we ARE.

And that’s hard. It requires staying out late with little kids, traveling more than five minutes by car, being vulnerable with other sinful human beings, and actually reading Scripture and being an engaged Christ follower. Even the way our cities and towns are designed are against us, indeed against almost any kind of community (if you haven’t encountered Ray Oldenburg’s book “The Great Good Place” on that topic, I’d recommend it!). To Benedict (I turned it into a verb, ha!) requires not just correct thinking about community but a willingness and desire to turn your whole American life upside down, and expend copious amounts of energy fighting up stream.

We SBC-er’s HAVE a precedent for how to Benedict. The Puritans called it “Holy Conference”…when several families met throughout the week to apply truth and Scripture to one another’s lives. They wrote prodigiously on the subject, and there is a wealth of examples from their lives on how to forge communities. https://www.heritagebooks.org/products/godly-conversation-rediscovering-the-puritan-practice-of-conference-jung.html and https://banneroftruth.org/us/store/commentaries/judges-2/ (sermon 74) are some great places to start.

I don’t think my SBC Benedict would look terribly different from your Orthodox Benedict-ing. We may use different catechisms, and have different prayers, and follow different liturgies — but the principles are the same, as you’ve said so often before. Gather regularly outside of corporate worship, press into one another’s hearts and apply Scripture to each other, pray for one another, fast together etc…essentially what passionate Christ-followers have been doing for 2000 years before us.

However, I’m terribly discouraged. I’ve spent the better part of two years trying to instigate a Ben Op community, with sheer apathy as the only response – even from those who theoretically agree with your work.

So I’d like to ask how how you keep Holy Discontent, sent from God towards the state of His church, from crossing the line and becoming an idol of man-centered discontent??

All too often I’ve had to battle the sin of bitterness towards others in my church. I’m at my wit’s end of what to do…I lead the Men’s Ministry at our church, and regularly feel like tearing out my hair when I consider how to lead towards an authentic Ben Op community.

Do you know any other SBC-er’s who could advise me? Or any thoughts from your Orthodox tradition? Do you know anyone who has fought the uphill battle and succeeded whom you could put me in touch with? Any and all help would be a great encouragement — from one brother in Christ to another.

As I said above, I’ve dabbled with the idea of going to a more liturgical tradition. I have friends who are Anglican, and they are committed to liturgical and communal living. But I deeply care about the people in my church, and dislike the thought of abandoning them…