My family buried Aunt Patsy this morning in Starhill. It hurt me that I couldn’t be there, but the bad weather down here forced the cancellation Sunday of my connecting flight. I was stuck at the DFW airport, and couldn’t be there.

After the burial in the Starhill Cemetery, my cousins — Patsy’s kids, and their families — went to my cousin Andy’s house, right across the road from Patsy’s place. When the weather cleared, there were two rainbows in the sky. In this photo, shot from the family’s gathering, the lower one comes down precisely atop the house where Patsy and Murphy raised their four children, and where she died last week in home hospice care, surrounded by her family. She was 85.

The rainbow doesn’t touch the earth more or less where Patsy lived. It touches the earth exactly where she lived. And her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were there to see it. What a gift!