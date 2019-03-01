If you speak French, this is a magnificent rant by the philosopher Alain Finkielkraut, debating Marlene Schiappa, who serves as Secretary for Equality in the current French government. Finkie was recently set upon in the street by Islamist members of the Yellow Vests movement, who denounced him using anti-Semitic slurs.

In this radio exchange, Schiappa said that Islamist terrorists are not very different from the demonstrators of the Manif Pour Tous, a broad-based French protest movement that brought up to a million people into the streets of Paris a few years back to demonstrate against same-sex marriage. Their basic idea is that children need a mother and a father. The name of the group means “Protest For All” — and is derived from the phrase describing the government’s pro-gay marriage proposal, “mariage pour tous” (marriage for all).

Anyway, when Schiappa compared the MPT protesters to Islamist terrorists, Finkie hit the roof. A partial transcript:

It’s disgusting. And that’s what they want. They would have liked those who aggressed against me to be the Manif Pour Tous, to be both against abortion and against me. It’s completely crazy. This idea is completely crazy. There is a problem that cannot be reduced to Islamism in France.

Finkie noted that churches in France are being desecrated today, and anti-Christian violence is increasing, but the French media don’t seem to care. He goes on:

The great dream of the whole self-righteous left is to face the same enemy, those who are against Parent 1 and Parent 2 [the concept of degendering parenthood], and those who are against the Jews. Well, I’m Jewish, and Parent 1 and Parent 2 is utter stupidity.

Go, Finkie, go!