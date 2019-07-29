Who knows why Donald Trump does what he does? He’s now going after Al Sharpton, because Sharpton, a total grifter, is going to try to make hay over Trump’s attacks on Baltimore:

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Oh boy oh boy. This is how one Democratic presidential candidate responded:

.@TheRevAl has spent his life fighting for what’s right and working to improve our nation, even in the face of hate. It’s shameful, yet unsurprising that Trump would continue to attack those who have done so much for our country. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 29, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Really? Sen. Harris must have forgotten about the Tawana Brawley case, in which Sharpton took the lead in defending a black teenager who falsely accused four white men of raping her.

She must have forgotten about Yankel Rosenbaum, a Jewish man killed by a black mob in the Crown Heights riots; Rev. Al had been stoking the mob with anti-Semitic invective. She must be unaware of Freddy’s Fashion Mart, a Jewish-owned store in Harlem burned to the ground in a racist attack. From the Christian Science Monitor‘s report on the 1995 incident:

In Friday’s attack on Freddy’s Fashion Mart, the still-unidentified gunman let black customers leave the store and began shooting white workers. He also started a fire in the store that caused the death of seven employees. The gunman then shot himself. The roots of this dispute were apparently economic. The Fashion Mart had been trying to evict a subtenant, the Record Shack, which had been on the street for 20 years. The black record-store tenant enlisted local residents to protest the eviction. The Fashion Mart leases from a mostly black church, the United House of Prayer for All People, which is based in Washington, D.C. The Rev. Al Sharpton, a local activist, took up the cause of getting the Record Shack’s lease renewed. He encouraged a boycott of Freddy’s. The gunman was videotaped taking part in a protest. The rhetoric escalated and there were racial undercurrents. A store security guard reported he heard some protesters say they wanted to “loot and burn the Jews,” referring to Freddy’s Jewish owner, Freddy Harari.

Prior to this, Sharpton had publicly said, of Freddy’s, “We will not stand by and allow them to move this brother so that some white interloper can expand his business.”

Rev. Al lost a lot of weight and got respectable on the Left — so respectable that Democratic politicians like Kamala Harris either don’t know about his disgusting racist past, or don’t care. Read more about Al Sharpton’s past here.

Trump brought Sharpton up on Twitter because Sharpton senses opportunity in West Baltimore. Rev. Al and Donald Trump are two New York tabloid types: they will feed off of each other. But look, what’s going to happen is Democratic presidential candidates may very soon find themselves compelled to embrace one of the most despicable race hustlers in America — a man with a proven public record of promoting himself through encouraging racism and anti-Semitism.

If Al Sharpton becomes the face of the Democratic Party on race, it will be a disaster for them.