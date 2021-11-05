Is Failure Baked in the Cake at Glasgow?

If a radical transformation of national economies is the only way to avert the impending crisis, we should prepare for the crisis.

“Colossal Stakes as Leaders Meet to Talk Climate,” ran the headline. “The Last Best Hope,” ran the subhead, which turned out to be a quote from President Joe Biden’s climate czar John Kerry.

But these alarmist headings were not atop an editorial. They topped the lead news story in Sunday’s New York Times, the opening line of which set the tone for Glasgow: “The future is on the line.”

Somini Sengupta, climate reporter, then laid out the “colossal stakes” of the summit.

As presidents and prime ministers arrive in Glasgow this week for a pivotal climate summit, the outcome will determine, to a large extent, how the world’s seven billion people will survive on a hotter planet and whether far worse levels of warming can be averted … Already, the failure to slow rising temperatures — brought on by the burning of oil, gas and coal — has led to deadly floods, fires, heat, and drought around the world.

The hype is on. And the establishment media are playing their assigned role—portraying a failure at Glasgow as a guarantee of the looming apocalypse.