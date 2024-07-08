Braverman: ‘If the Tory Party Has A Future, It Is by Being Conservative’

On Monday at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C., the former UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman ascribed the blame for the Tories’ crushing defeat on the ineffectual 14-year-old Conservative government. Braverman described former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s tenure to be “a cosplay of right-wingery only to be socialism-lite.”

Braverman highlighted how the Tories allowed “BLM homilies” and left-wing political bias to flourish within the British Civil Service, permitted the government to fly the “Pride progress flag,” and failed to prevent anti-white “unconscious bias training” from being implemented. Braverman stated “we Tory ministers...allowed this to happen.” Braverman declared, “My party governed as liberals and were defeated as liberals.”

Braverman described how the Tory government allowed “trans fanatics” to implement their will on Britain by allowing children to undergo “gender-reassignment” surgeries. She also highlighted how wet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been on the UK’s immigration crisis, firing her as home secretary and failing to execute upon the plan to deter illegal immigration by flying migrants to Rwanda. Braverman stated that “it was a choice” for the Rwanda scheme never to be effectuated, and that Sunak, despite claiming to want the Rwanda plan, never meant it.

Braverman dubbed Nigel Farage and the Reform Party “a credible threat” to the Conservative Party, and deemed their rise a “moment of existential crisis” that will allow the left to rule Britain in perpetuity. She said the rise of Reform was “due to how repulsive our record has been,” and prescribed moving to the right, saying that “if the Tory Party has a future, it is by being conservative.”