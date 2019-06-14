First off, we love your comments! The American Conservative has one of the most insightful, sophisticated, and gracious readerships around. So in order to provide you with a faster and more reliable website, as well as a cleaner platform for which to share your thoughts, we are moving to a new commenting system powered by Disqus.com.

Note: TAC moderators—not bots—will still be approving comments, and TAC will not be requiring people to register to comment.

The switchover will make viewing the comments much easier since they will all be on a single page. As in our current system, all comments will have to be approved by a TAC moderator before they will be visible to the public.

Don’t worry, your old comments will also be preserved as well, and in their current form.

Thank you for your continued support of TAC, and we look forward to hearing more from you!

—- The TAC Staff