The American Conservative is seeking an intern for the fall semester of 2019. The qualified candidate will be passionate about conservative realism and reform, keen to participate in the right’s ongoing Trump-era conversation, and interested in learning more about journalism and politics. He or she will be a strong writer, editor, and communicator with working knowledge of social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook and an acquaintance with conservative ideas and philosophy.

Intern opportunities include but aren’t limited to:

Participating in the editing process for TAC‘s daily web lineup

Managing TAC’s presence on social media platforms

Moderating user discussions on TAC‘s website

Assisting with print magazine design and editing

Corresponding and working with TAC contributors

Writing pieces for the web

Helping with TAC events and enjoy networking opportunities in D.C.

Students at colleges in and around Washington, D.C. are preferred. The intern must put in at least 12 hours every week at TAC’s offices in downtown D.C., but schedule is flexible. Those seeking internship credit should coordinate in advance both with TAC and their school’s accreditation office. The internship will run from September through December, with start and end dates flexible depending on needs.

Note: This is not a paid internship, but you will earn tons of experience, make great contacts, and have lots of fun.

Interested candidates should submit a résumé, cover letter, and two writing samples to [email protected], with “Fall Internship” as the subject line.