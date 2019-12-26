Supporting Your American Conservative

When our magazine launched in 2002, we were a lonely voice for an authentic, “Main Street” conservatism that cherished peace, liberty, family, and place. Our founding editors courageously took their stand, noting, “So much of what passes for contemporary conservatism is wedded to a kind of radicalism—fantasies of global hegemony, the hubristic notion of America as a universal nation for all the world’s peoples, a hyperglobal economy.” Nearly 18 years later, we still face many of the same challenges. But we now have the momentum—and the political establishment is listening.

Just this past year, we’ve seen a catastrophic war with Iran avoided, a renewed focus on our broken immigration system, and an increasing recognition that our economy should work for the country, not vice versa. The Washington War Machine is on the back foot, and the intellectual landscape on the right is more receptive to an authentic, Burkean conservatism than at any time in recent memory. And yet, with cronyism still running rampant, a cultural left getting all the more radical by the day, and a built environment continually captive to sprawl, there’s still more work to do—and we can’t do it without you.

As a nonprofit, we at The American Conservative rely on the generosity of our readers to keep the lights on. It’s because of you that we can provide the trenchant analysis, journalistic integrity, and cultural commentary that advances the ideas we hold dear. And in our current political climate, your support has never been more important.

As 2019 draws to a close, please consider joining The American Conservative’s year-end campaign by donating here. Every amount helps—and thanks to you, our readers, we’ll continue to put “ideas over ideology and principles over party” in 2020.