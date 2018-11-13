The American Conservative is pleased to announce that Jonathan Tepper has been appointed senior fellow on economic concentration. Tepper will anchor TAC’s efforts to explore the ill effects of economic concentration and the barriers it poses to competition and entrepreneurship.

As founder and chairman of Variant Perception, a macroeconomic research firm, Tepper comes with an extensive knowledge of economic policy and theory. He is co-author of the forthcoming book, The Myth of Capitalism: Monopolies and the Death of Capitalism, which is scheduled for publication by Wiley on November 29. The book has received favorable endorsements from historian Niall Ferguson, Financial Times columnist Martin Wolf, and two winners of the Nobel Prize in economics, Michael Spence and Sir Angus Deaton.

Said Tepper on his appointment, “It is an honor to write for The American Conservative. The publication represents the best in conservatism, as well as a pragmatic approach to ideas and markets. They are not pro-business for its own sake, but are instead in favor of free and open markets. Furthermore, they recognize that there are often conflicts and tradeoffs between business and communities, and that not all conflicts should resolve themselves in favor of business. It is a pleasure to contribute to a thoughtful, measured critique of industrial concentration. I hope that my writing at TAC can help highlight the problems of economic concentration.”

TAC editor Jim Antle echoed Tepper’s sentiments. “We are delighted to welcome Jonathan Tepper to TAC for this exciting project,” said Antle. “He is a clear, level-headed thinker who understands that promoting free markets and entrepreneurship is not identical to a knee-jerk defense of the status quo. For too long, the problem of economic concentration and the threat it poses to the entire conservative project—limited government, a market-based economy, strong families and vibrant communities—has gotten short shrift on the Right. We hope to rectify that as we continue our mission to provide informative reporting and incisive commentary about the challenges facing our republic.”

Tepper’s writing will be featured regularly on the website and in the print magazine. He is also scheduled to speak at an event TAC will host in Washington, D.C. next summer.

This appointment is funded by the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. The contents of this publication are solely the responsibility of the authors.