Facebook’s Gambit

When the Western world first learned of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, the response was mixed. Even China-friendly think tanks and journalists were hesitant to buy the line China was selling. Would a nation really launch an imperialist project spanning Asia, Europe, and Africa for no reason other than to offer free infrastructure and bolster its trade routes? Now, nearly a decade later, as half-finished infrastructure projects litter impoverished countries and Beijing looms as a growing world superpower, the project is viewed with almost universal suspicion.

That the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been most successful in impoverished, war-torn countries susceptible to bribery, such as Malaysia and Ethiopia, is hardly surprising. A McKinsey survey in 2017 revealed that between 60 and 80 percent of Chinese companies in Africa admitted to bribing their way into a contract. In Kenya, senior government officials conspired to illegally acquire government-owned land to sell it to Chinese parties for a railroad project, demonstrating that the corruption is hardly one-sided. Meanwhile, China gave up construction on a railroad from Mombasa to Uganda, stopping 290 miles short of the border—in the middle of the countryside—when it ran low on cash. Kenya was left to pick up the pieces.

The BRI scheme seems to have an offense in hand for every party, including the American political class. For the war hawk, China’s very presence in third-world countries that were once the sole proprietorships of U.S. NGOs and the federal government is enough to view the initiative as Beijing’s rebuttal to American manifest destiny abroad. For the humanitarian, the broad gulf between the shining infrastructure the Chinese Communist Party promised to many third world countries and the cheap, unfinished roads, ports, and railways they have delivered as the money runs out is worse than if they’d never promised anything. For the free-market economist, it’s a lesson in the failures of big government.

For the conservative, however, the Belt and Road Initiative is more than just a talking point—it’s a new verse in the long rhyme of the history of empires. In reframing the causes of the Roman Empire’s decline for the Enlightenment era in his Considerations on the Causes of the Greatness of the Romans and Their Decline, even Montesquieu could not escape the main cause that brought the empire to heel: it overstretched itself, getting involved in too many foreign nations and foreign wars. The implications of this principle for the United States were plain enough to see in the swift collapse of the Afghan democracy the U.S. government spent 20 years planting—if not well beforehand. That China’s global trade network is not what it was chalked up to be should not be much of a surprise, even apart from their history of cheap manufacturing. The expansionist projects of empires can never be built to last.

* * *