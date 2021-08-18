Citizenship, Immigration, and Race in Biden’s America

As thousands of illegal migrants from all over the world invade this country—some of them sick with Covid-19 and some surely criminals—they are not just unstopped by border patrol agents (acting under the president’s orders) but actually encouraged by the president himself to come illegally. Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland has issued a warning to states about…voting rights.

We pause for just a moment to burn three pinches of incense (four, and we’d have to get EPA approval) to the great goddess of Delay who kept Garland off the Supreme Court. Garland, dishonestly promoted by his backers as a “moderate,” is a rabid partisan you wouldn’t want to see serving on a traffic court.

Garland’s “warning” about voting rights was just left-wing Biden administration blather. “The right of all eligible citizens to vote is a central pillar of our democracy, and the Justice Department will use all the authorities at its disposal to zealously guard that right,” he said.

The point of his remarks, of course, was to scare black Americans and divide the country. States have been passing sensible voting laws designed to prevent the chaos deliberately engineered by Democrats before the 2020 election—under the guise of making it easier to vote during the Wuhan pandemic—from happening again. That’s why Democrats are cranking up new Chinese Flu restrictions now: so they’ll be in a better position to loosen voting requirements again before the 2022 elections.

Speaking at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia on July 13, Biden said there is “an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote. We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole—since the Civil War.”

And neither is this hyperbole: That’s a load of hay.

But Biden and Garland have a problem: the Supreme Court recently upheld a new Arizona voting law that will make it harder to cheat. A newspiece in the New York Times put it this way:

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave states new latitude to impose restrictions on voting, using a ruling in a case from Arizona to signal that challenges to laws being passed by Republican legislatures that make it harder for minority groups to vote would face a hostile reception from a majority of the justices.

But an NBC columnist, Scott Lemieux, no doubt expressed the Times’s real thinking:

On the last day of its current term, the Supreme Court…continued its war on voting rights with its decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. And though Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion attempted to strike a modest tone while giving states more leeway to make it harder for people of color to vote, it is clear that this court will smile upon even the worst vote suppression efforts being undertaken by Republican legislatures.

So what’s a poor Biden administration to do? Answer: try to scare black Americans into thinking racism is rampant in the Republican Party while flooding the country with illegal aliens to whom, in the name of equity, the right to vote should be given.

You have to admire the chutzpah of the Democrats—and wonder if Republicans have any of their own. Democrats complain about voting laws, while not enforcing immigration laws. The federal government is supposed to enforce those laws by “arresting, detaining, and removing noncitizens.” When was the last time that happened? Where is Merrick Garland when the law is undeniably being broken, and to a massive extent?

The number of illegal aliens crossing the U.S.-Mexico border is at the highest level in more than 20 years, and many of them have Covid-19—but hey! Who cares? U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it caught more than 180,000 migrants in May. That was up from 178,000 in April and 172,000 in March, and in fact was the largest monthly total since April 2000.

Why? Because Biden discontinued a number of Trump’s immigration policies, especially constructing a wall at the border and requiring migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while they wait for their cases to be heard.

The Biden administration is currently flying illegals from Texas to other places—mostly to Republican states, apparently. Then the Democrats will push to grant them all citizenship and—presto!—Democrats will win elections until the country collapses.

Here is some icing on their cake: a guest essay in the New York Times by a far-out left-winger named Atossa Araxia Abrahamian, described as “a journalist who has written extensively about citizenship.” Her piece is titled: “There Is No Good Reason You Should Have to Be a Citizen to Vote.” Do not read it unless you’re on life support and not expected to survive.

Now do you get it? The Biden administration intends to flood the country with lawbreakers, promise them amnesty from precisely the lawbreaking that got them here, and then let them vote by sending in a Corn Flakes box top with an “X” on it.

We’ll see how long Garland’s “eligible citizens” voting standard retains any meaning in the most woke administration in history. And how long this country, the Land of Hope, will survive when voting is uncoupled from citizenship and a belief in the rule of law.

Daniel Oliver is chairman of the Board of the Education and Research Institute and a director of Pacific Research Institute for Public Policy in San Francisco. In addition to serving as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission under President Reagan, he was executive editor and subsequently chairman of the Board of William F. Buckley Jr.’s National Review. Email Daniel Oliver at [email protected]