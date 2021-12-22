Biden Yells Into The Covid Abyss

No one is listening to President Biden when it comes to Covid-19.

Yesterday, President Joe Biden delivered a speech from the White House to answer questions about the various risks associated with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and what further actions the government would take to fight this new strain of disease. The question is: When will Biden and the public health officials who have effectively run the county for the last two years realize no one is listening to them anymore?

Aside from beefing up a few commitments in the administration’s Covid-19 action plan, and an unexpected tip of the hat to former President Donald Trump, the speech was what we’ve come to expect from Biden. It was a repetitive, stumbling slurring of words, clinging on for dear life to the tracks of an emotional rollercoaster, which—despite his repeated insistence these emotions are genuine—might be medicinally induced. Predictably, Biden treated the vaccinated with kid gloves, gently whispering his gratitude to them, and especially those who have received their booster shots, despite their being predominantly responsible for importing and then spreading the Omicron variant.

The unvaccinated, with whom Biden has declared he’s lost his patience, yet again bore the brunt of his ire. The president preemptively blamed the 40 million or so holdouts for infecting their family, friends, or anyone they come into contact with, overrunning the hospitals, and causing Covid deaths to rise even higher.

Biden also went after alleged peddlers of “misinformation on cable TV and social media,” who are making money off of “misinformation that can kill their own customers,” which, if Biden’s assessment were true, wouldn’t make for a smart or sustainable business model.

Beyond his praise for the jabbed and boosted, and his diatribes against the unvaccinated, Biden announced his administration would be expanding the Covid-19 action plan that promised a “path out of the pandemic.” Biden said the federal government would purchase a half-billion at-home Covid tests to deliver to Americans starting in January, make insurance cover at-home Covid tests, and establish more vaccination and testing sites.

By far the most chilling sentiment from Biden during his Tuesday speech was his attempt to leverage Christmas, one of the holiest days of the year, as another pressure point to force the masses into Covid compliance, much like lockdowns, church and school closures, as well as mask and vaccine mandates.

I know some Americans are wondering if you can safely celebrate the holidays with your family and friends. The answer is yes, you can, if you and those you celebrate with are vaccinated, particularly if you’ve gotten your booster shot. If you are vaccinated and follow the precautions that we all know well, you should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as you planned it. You know, you’ve done the right thing. You could enjoy the holiday season.

The vaccinated have received the blessing of Biden and the public health establishment to enjoy their holiday. What merciful overlords we have!

What Biden and the nation’s most powerful public health pontiffs, governors, and mayors fail to realize, however, is that no one is listening to them anymore. Regardless of the reason for rejecting the vaccine, the unvaccinated won’t rush to get vaccinated to keep their Christmas plans intact, or scramble to change them because Biden told them to. The fact that Trump has been vaccinated and received a booster shot isn’t likely to change their minds either.

This goes for the triple-vaxxed Covid crazed as well. This has become abundantly evident in major urban centers where left-wing mayors have lifted their mask mandates, only for the liberal masses to continue wearing their masks both indoors and out.

The science that both the right and left claimed to be following for the first year or so of the pandemic no longer matters much to anyone at all. It has been reduced to a club to be wielded against a professed adversary—an unvaxxed uncle, a wine aunt who wears three masks to go with her three jabs, a maskless (or masked) stranger, or a cable TV news host.

Matthew Walther, contributing editor for The American Conservative, recently wrote in the Atlantic:

No one cares. Literally speaking, I know that isn’t true, because if it were, the articles wouldn’t be commissioned. But outside the world inhabited by the professional and managerial classes in a handful of major metropolitan areas, many, if not most, Americans are leading their lives as if COVID is over, and they have been for a long while.

Precisely. Those who want to return to normal, for the most part, already have. Those who haven’t already never will, as the virus turns endemic and we can expect new variants to emerge seasonally for the foreseeable future.