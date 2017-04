Hijacking this space briefly for a bit of self-promotion: my short film, “Public Speaking,” which I directed last year, about two high school debaters in the 1980s, will premier next Tuesday, April 25th, at 9:45pm, as part of a shorts program at the Manhattan Film Festival.

Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

New York area friends who are free that evening, it would be great to have you in the audience.