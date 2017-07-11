I have nothing to say about the latest revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s emails, because Ross Douthat has said it all in pictures. Or, rather, the Coen Brothers did:
I was not really a “Burn After Reading” fan but the Coens did see this whole thing coming.
— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 11, 2017
Don Jr. before meeting the Russkies: pic.twitter.com/JoVqTd8CYG
— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 11, 2017
Don Jr. checks his email … pic.twitter.com/sc6JdA3fjt
— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 11, 2017
— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 11, 2017
— Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) July 11, 2017
This Kevin Drum post is also worth reading, if you are still capable of caring about anything in this regard, and haven’t adopted eastern fatalism in defense of the West.