While near-famine conditions in Yemen have made the population more vulnerable to the spread of cholera, the resources needed to contain the epidemic are being diverted away from the effort to prevent famine:

Yemen’s growing cholera epidemic may accelerate looming famine, as limited resources are shifted away from malnutrition and other programs to try to contain the disease, the top U.N. aid official in the country said on Tuesday.

Each disaster in Yemen compounds the others, and together they have combined to create the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. The bombing campaign and ongoing fighting have resulted in the displacement of millions of people from their homes, and those people in turn are at greater risk of both malnutrition and disease. The millions of malnourished people, including millions of children, are at increased risk of illness and death from preventable disease. Meanwhile, the spread of disease taxes an already overwhelmed health care system that also has to treat injuries sustained from bombing and shelling. Yemen is suffering from multiple, overlapping crises, and the international response to all of them continues to be very poor. All of these crises are man-made, they did not have to happen, and they are being allowed to continue in large part because of the reckless and abhorrent policies of the Saudi-led coalition and their Western backers.