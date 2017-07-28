Yemen’s horrifying cholera epidemic continues to spread:

The directors of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organization (WHO) released a joint statement today shedding light on a deadly cholera epidemic engulfing war-torn Yemen. More than 400,000 cases of cholera are suspected, and nearly 1,900 people have died from associated cases in the last three months alone.

A week ago, Yemen’s cholera epidemic was already the worst on record. Since then, roughly 40,000 more cases have been reported. If the disease continues to spread at this rate, we can expect another hundred thousand cases in just a few weeks, and Yemen’s rainy season threatens to make things even worse. Millions of malnourished children are particularly at risk:

Nearly 2 million children are suffering from malnutrition, and are easy targets of the water-borne disease. The report estimates that nearly 80 percent of all children need immediate humanitarian assistance [bold mine-DL].

The people of Yemen are suffering from multiple, overlapping crises brought on by the U.S.-backed, Saudi-led war on their country. They are in urgent need of a halt to the coalition’s campaign and blockade, and they require a major emergency relief effort. The war on Yemen has imperiled the lives of millions of people, many of them young children, and it is going to cause massive loss of life unless the policies of the coalition and its Western patrons change dramatically and soon.