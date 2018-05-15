Curt Mills reports on the disturbing ascendancy of John Bolton. This passage was particularly alarming:

Mattis, until recently effectively the deputy president, could be out by year’s end, according to two sources familiar with the matter. War with Iran is now “very” possible, according to a former senior administration official.

Mills’ reporting has been very reliable, especially where Bolton is concerned, so we should take what he is telling us seriously. Taken together with reports that regime change plans are being circulated in the White House and Bolton’s own very public endorsements of the Mujahideen-e Khalq (MEK) in their goal of overthrowing the Iranian government, this latest information strengthens the impression that war with Iran is becoming more likely. Insofar as Mattis has acted on a brake on some of Trump’s worst impulses, his departure would remove one of the last obstacles to plunging the U.S. into another unnecessary war. Even if Mattis doesn’t leave, he has been on the losing end of so many internal debates that it may not make a difference either way.

Mills continues:

Bolton is an avowed evangelist of regime change in Iran. He has made clear repeatedly that he is an advisor to the president – not the president. Donald Trump is the decision maker. But so far, Bolton has mostly gotten his way, and with startling speed.

One of the great dangers to the U.S. and the world in the coming years is that Bolton will keep getting his way with Trump.