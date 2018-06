What happens if mass starvation takes hold in Yemen? Alex de Waal describes the devastating effects of famine on a society and warns that this is likely to happen to Yemen because of the Saudi coalition attack on Hodeidah.

Assault on Hodeidah will bring famine and devastation. Wesley Dockery interviews Nadine Drummond from Save the Children about the effects of the attack.

The Saudi & UAE slaughter of Yemen isn’t a proxy war. Sheila Carapico explains why the conflict isn’t a proxy war.