UAE says it can’t control Yemeni forces–even as it hands them bags of cash. Iona Craig reports on the likely attack on the port of Hodeidah by UAE and proxy forces in Yemen and the disastrous consequences an attack would have.

Bullies don’t win at diplomacy. Stephen Walt criticizes Trump’s zero-sum thinking and bullying habits in foreign policy.

U.N. says assault on Hodeidah could cost 250,000 lives. Reuters reports on the latest warning of what a Saudi coalition attack on the port could do to the civilian population.