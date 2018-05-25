Bolton’s wrecking ball takes down the summit. Ankit Panda reviews the events leading up to Trump’s decision to cancel and identifies Bolton’s “Libya model” rhetoric as the main cause.

Making the nuclear deal a treaty wouldn’t have saved it. Josh Rubin reminds us that previous presidents have withdrawn from ratified treaties and no one has been able to stop them.

Twelve demands for the U.S. Gordon Adams makes up a list of similarly far-reaching and unrealistic demands that the U.S. would never accept.