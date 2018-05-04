Starving Yemeni mothers skip meals to feed their children. The AP reports on the dire humanitarian conditions throughout Yemen, including in areas under Saudi coalition control.

A Saudi-backed assassination could worsen Yemen’s war. Nicholas Niarchos comments on the recent Saudi coalition killing of Saleh al-Sammad.

Taking out Yemen’s Houthi leaders is no path to peace. Ellein Laipson explains how killing Houthi leaders could make it harder to reach a peace settlement.

Nikol Pashinyan’s unlikely rise. Grigor Atanesian profiles the leader of Armenia’s protest movement.