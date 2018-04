How unwanted wars begin. Robert Jervis and Mira Rapp-Hooper explain how misperception and unrealistic expectations can sabotage diplomacy with North Korea.

Trump should be wary of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince. Daniel DePetris warns the president against embracing Mohammed bin Salman and his policies.

Killmonger’s world. John Feffer likens Trump’s new “war cabine”t to the Black Panther villain.