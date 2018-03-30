John Bolton’s history of tirades and dirty tricks. Daniel DePetris reviews Bolton’s record and finds a hard-liner “who is irascible, difficult to work with, and churlish when he doesn’t get his way.”

Patriot missiles are made in America and fail everywhere. Jeffrey Lewis considers the implications of the Saudi failure to intercept Houthi missile attacks earlier this week.

How Iran might respond to the U.S. abrogating the nuclear deal. Sina Azodi considers Iran’s possible responses and their consequences following U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA.

A silent war is being waged on Philippine indigenous communities. Victoria Tauli-Corpuz criticizes the Philippine government for its abuses against indigenous communities and responds to the government’s labeling of her as a “terrorist.”