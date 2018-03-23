A madman on the National Security Council. Matt Purple reacts to Trump’s appointment of John Bolton as National Security Advisor.

The untold story of Bolton’s campaign for war with Iran. Gareth Porter reports on Bolton’s agitation for war with Iran during the Bush administration.

U.S. must press Saudis to prevent famine in Yemen. Andrew Natsios and Jeremy Konyndyk urge the Trump administration to put pressure on Riyadh to end the blockade and stave off a major famine.

Fifteen years ago, America destroyed my country. Sinan Antoon marks the fifteenth anniversary of the start of the crime that was the Iraq war.