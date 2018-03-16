Mohammed bin Salman: bold reformer or reckless autocrat? William Hartung criticizes the Saudi crown prince’s record ahead of his visit to the U.S. and calls on the Senate to pass S.J.Res. 54.

Yemen and the Defense Department’s articles of faith. Eric Eikenberry objects to the Pentagon’s attempts to deny responsibility for aiding the Saudi-led coalition while demanding that senators continue supporting it on blind faith.

Trump’s radical American imperialism. Thomas Meaney and Stephen Wertheim make the case that Trump’s mainstream foreign policy critics overstate his abnormality and exaggerate his departures from U.S. foreign policy in the past.

Is Trump an anomaly or the new normal? Steven Metz considers the effect that Trump’s presidency could have on U.S. foreign policy.