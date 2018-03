Famine as a weapon. Vincent Bongers talks to Alex de Waal about the resurgence of famines in our time and the responsibility of the Saudi-led coalition for famine in Yemen.

NGOs push senators to support Yemen resolution. Derek Davison calls attention to the effort to pass S.J.Res. 54.

What will Trump give at the meeting with Kim? Victor Cha considers the possible benefits and risks of the proposed meeting with the North Korean leader.