Senators issue challenge: vote on war in Yemen, or get out. Bruce Fein comments on the introduction of the antiwar resolution co-sponsored by Sens. Lee, Sanders, and Murphy (S.J.Res. 54).

Saudi lobby in overdrive ahead of MbS’s roadshow. Kelley Vlahos reports on pro-Saudi lobbying efforts in Washington ahead of the crown prince’s visit.

How the Pentagon devours the budget. William Hartung criticizes throwing more money at “a Pentagon already vastly overfunded.”