Trump’s military budget is a bonanza for hawks. Christopher Preble considers the implications of the huge spending increases on the military that Trump has proposed.

The U.S. isn’t ready for future Syria-style wars. Steven Metz warns that the U.S. is not equipped to fight prolonged, complicated wars.

Trump administration turns away Iranian Christians. Dan de Luce reports on the decision to deny asylum to 100 Iranian Christians and other non-Muslims.