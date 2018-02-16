Trump’s military parade: toy soldiers made large-as-life. Andrew Bacevich criticizes Trump’s desire for a big military parade, but sees something “oddly appropriate” about it in an era of endless and purposeless wars.

The military’s “readiness” scam worked again. Gordon Adams objects to the latest increases in military spending.

The generals’ president: how a praetorian Pentagon rolled a gullible Trump. Judah Grunstein comments on Trump’s endorsement of everything the current and former generals around him want.