Could North Korea be our next forever war? Christopher Preble warns against the dangers of a new unnecessary war.

U.S. fear risks squandering chance for peace. John Delury urges the U.S. not to miss an opportunity to reduce tensions with North Korea.

Why Trump’s pressure tactics won’t work on Iran. Seyed Hossein Mousavian and Sina Toossi explain why Trump won’t be able to force Iran to renegotiate the nuclear deal.