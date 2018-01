Trump’s National Defense Strategy has the Pentagon popping champagne. Andrew Bacevich dissects the recently-released “defense strategy,” which he says has nothing to do with defense and isn’t a strategy.

If the Kim regime falls, sustained armed resistance could follow. Steven Metz thinks through what the aftermath of regime collapse in North Korea might look like.

Trump suffocates hope for a Palestinian state. Daniel DePetris comments on Trump’s recent “pro-Israel” decisions.