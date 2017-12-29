Italian bombs, Yemeni deaths: tracking the global arms trade. Malachy Browne, Barbara Marcolini, and Ainara Tiefenthäler report on Italian arms supplies for the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

Why America’s North Korea strategy is failing. Eric Gomez explains why the Trump administration’s policy of forcing denuclearization isn’t working.

Muhammad bin Salman’s unrivaled authority in Saudi Arabia is no reform guarantee. Kristian Ulrichsen comments on the aftermath of the Saudi crown prince’s purge.

The U.S. should resolve to avoid war with North Korea in 2018. Colin Kahl warns that it “is simply inconceivable that [Kim] will accept full denuclearization at this point, no matter how much the pressure builds.”