The ideologues who wrecked Libya. Matt Purple considers the consequences of the Libyan war six years after the “model” intervention ended.

Why is Trump undoing decades of U.S. policy on Jerusalem? Shibley Telhami decries Trump’s illogical decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Why the world doesn’t recognize Jerusalem. David Green briefly reviews the history of the city’s status.

Tillerson arrives in Europe like a “ghost ship.” Judah Grunstein comments on the cool reception that the Secretary of State received on his latest foreign trip.