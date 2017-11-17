Congressional realists could “caucus in a phone booth.” Finlay Lewis profiles eight members of Congress that have established a reputation for opposing military interventions and challenging other conventional foreign policy assumptions.

Saudis try to starve Yemen into submission. The New York Times denounces the Saudi-led blockade.

The uncounted. Azmat Khan and Anand Gopal report that U.S. strikes in its campaign against ISIS have caused many more civilian casualties than the military acknowledges.

What now for Zimbabwe? Eddie Cross explains the background to the coup in Zimbabwe and where he thinks the country’s politics may go from here.