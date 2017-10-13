The awful legacy of the burn pits. Kelley Vlahos reports on Delay, Deny, Hope You Die, a documentary on the devastating effect of exposure to burn pits on the health of many Iraq and Afghanistan veterans and the government’s refusal to acknowledge the connection.

Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population. Reuters reports on the Saudi-led coalition blockade’s effects on the civilian population in Yemen and its role in creating conditions for famine and cholera.

What’s really behind Tom Cotton’s opposition to the nuclear deal. Nicholas Miller dissects Tom Cotton’s CFR speech to explain that regime change is Cotton’s real goal.