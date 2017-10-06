No real “Berlin airlift” for Puerto Rico. Michael Fumento discusses what the military could be doing, but hasn’t done, in bringing aid to Puerto Rico.

With Iran, Trump’s “art of the deal” in question. John Allen Gay considers the arguments from opponents of the nuclear deal, Trump’s determination to decertify it against all evidence, and the fantasy of a “better” deal.

Sunset clauses are not a path to a bomb. Ali Vaez explains why the expiration of some restrictions in the nuclear deal is a lousy reason to get rid of the agreement.

Bipartisan group to force vote on U.S. involvement in war on Yemen. Zaid Jilani reports on the efforts of Reps. Khanna, Pocan, Jones, and Massie to bring a resolution to the floor that aims to end U.S. support for the war on Yemen.