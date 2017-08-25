War in Yemen a bonanza for U.S. and U.K. arms merchants. Michael Horton explains how the interests of arms manufacturers continue to fuel a disastrous war.

How the brass talked another president into a losing strategy. Mark Perry comments on Trump’s decision to escalate the war in Afghanistan.

Dictators know that only nukes will save them. Daniel DePetris traces the origins of the crisis with North Korea.

How Trump is enabling famine. Jackson Diehl faults the U.S. for helping to create the famine and cholera crises in Yemen.